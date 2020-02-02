Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Down 8% on Disappointing Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shares were down 8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $115.39 and last traded at $119.15, approximately 2,180,914 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 591,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 225,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

