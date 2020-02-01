Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.03-5.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.15. 2,180,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

