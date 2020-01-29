BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

BVSN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. BroadVision has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.58.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,065 shares of company stock worth $475,667. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

