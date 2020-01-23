Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.48. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 4,047 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

