Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $2.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $354.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,128. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $355.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.80.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com