Brokerages Anticipate AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

AKS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,372. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

