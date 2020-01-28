Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.10. 20,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,613. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,095,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com