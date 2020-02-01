Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $35.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $120.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million.

ATRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,385. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a P/E ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

