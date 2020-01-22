Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. Arconic also posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. Arconic’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

ARNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,564,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,115. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $85,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 134.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 637,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arconic by 317.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 386,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 32.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after buying an additional 360,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

