Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

