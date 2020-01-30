Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,871. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

