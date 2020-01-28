Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.46 EPS

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.80. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com