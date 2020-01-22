Brokerages Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $137.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.72 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $133.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $535.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.50 million to $541.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $549.46 million, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $563.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,923. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

