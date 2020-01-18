Brokerages Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce sales of $58.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. Beigene reported sales of $58.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $415.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $569.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.86 million, with estimates ranging from $302.51 million to $596.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,366. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com