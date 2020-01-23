Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $7.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.32. Biogen reported earnings per share of $6.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.27 to $42.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average is $259.91.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 232,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com