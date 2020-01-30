Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

