Brokerages Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce $10.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.87 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $45.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.16 million to $45.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.49 million, with estimates ranging from $45.33 million to $49.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

CPTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 118,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,516. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

