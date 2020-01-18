Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $193.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $174.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $743.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $745.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.10 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $49.55. 301,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com