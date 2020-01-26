Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $36.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.76 million and the lowest is $35.46 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $144.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.91 million to $145.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.75 million to $147.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:CDR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,366. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $4,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 534,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 429,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

