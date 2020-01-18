Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $472.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $461.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 157,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

