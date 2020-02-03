Brokerages Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CTL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com