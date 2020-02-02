Brokerages Anticipate Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) to Announce ($0.17) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

