Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Cimpress posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cimpress by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Cimpress by 388.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 6,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,049. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

