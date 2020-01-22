Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after buying an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

