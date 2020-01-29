Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock worth $511,577. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

