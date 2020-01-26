Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.56. 851,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,503. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

