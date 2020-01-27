Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Covanta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Covanta by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Covanta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Covanta by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 668,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Covanta has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com