Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to Post $6.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

