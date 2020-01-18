Brokerages Anticipate Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Delta Apparel an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ DLA traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 19,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

