Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $4,237,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

