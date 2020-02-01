Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.71 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,428. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

