Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,760,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,357,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 346,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

