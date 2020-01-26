Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to post sales of $137.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.40 million and the highest is $137.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $534.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $534.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $660.85 million, with estimates ranging from $654.85 million to $672.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 1,347,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $30.15.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

