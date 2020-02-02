Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after buying an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

