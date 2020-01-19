Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com