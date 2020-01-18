Brokerages Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,167. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com