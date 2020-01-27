Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.80). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

