Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EURN stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Euronav by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 177,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com