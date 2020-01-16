Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $24.47 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com