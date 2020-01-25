Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

FIVE stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 891,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,510. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

