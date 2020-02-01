Brokerages Anticipate Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.53 Million

Analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $86.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.20 million to $86.80 million. Five9 reported sales of $72.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $322.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.94 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $371.48 million, with estimates ranging from $367.63 million to $377.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,570 shares of company stock worth $16,692,418. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com