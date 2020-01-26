Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $526.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.01 million and the lowest is $524.30 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $436.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. 577,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,302. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $4,123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 359,107 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

