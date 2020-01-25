Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.40). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 1,845,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,809. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gogo by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gogo by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

