Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $37.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.45 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $149.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 171,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,556. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

