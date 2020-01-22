Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $46.66. 59,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,706. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

