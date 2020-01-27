Brokerages Anticipate Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com