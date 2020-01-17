Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the ten brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 11.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $101.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. 568,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

