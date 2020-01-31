Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.24. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,775. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com