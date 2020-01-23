Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $2.82. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,469. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

