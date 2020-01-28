Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com